James Paul Carilli
Wilmington - James "Jim" Paul Carilli, age 62, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at Wilmington Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, Jim was a 1976 graduate of Conrad High School. He worked as a customer service representative for Discover for over 10 years. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Carilli, in 2015.
Jim is survived by his parents, Ernest and Joan (Wardell) Carilli of Wilmington; his sister, Patricia O'Connor (John) of Wilmington; his brothers, David of New Castle and E. John of Wilmington; his nieces, Kelli Freebery (Dave) and Sarah O'Connor; and a nephew, Patrick O'Connor, all of Wilmington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11th at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Newport where friends and family are invited after 10 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Jim had a generous heart and was always willing to help anyone. He also loved all animals, so in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020