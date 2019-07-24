|
|
James "Sonny" Poppiti
Wilmington - James "Sonny" Poppiti, age 84 of Wilmington, passed away after courageously battling pancreatic cancer July 19th 2019.
A viewing will be held 7pm-9pm, Sunday, July 28th 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington DE 19805. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11am Monday, July 29th 2019, small viewing prior beginning at 10:30am. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
For online condolences and extended obituary, please visit:
www.arcarofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 24, 2019