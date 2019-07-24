Services
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington , DE
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington , DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington , DE
James "Sonny" Poppiti Obituary
James "Sonny" Poppiti

Wilmington - James "Sonny" Poppiti, age 84 of Wilmington, passed away after courageously battling pancreatic cancer July 19th 2019.

A viewing will be held 7pm-9pm, Sunday, July 28th 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington DE 19805. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11am Monday, July 29th 2019, small viewing prior beginning at 10:30am. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

For online condolences and extended obituary, please visit:

www.arcarofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 24, 2019
