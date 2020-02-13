|
James R. Helms
Bear - James R. Helms, age 76 of Bear, DE, formery of S. Connellsville, PA, died on Saturday, 2/8/2020 at home.
Attended Delaware Technical & Community College and Devries, Chicago, IL.
Has worked at Siemans Corporation, Glasgow, DE., TV Repair, and the U.S. Navy. Taught adult education in the electrical program at Delcastle High School.
Survived by wife Dorothy J. Helms, Bear, DE; sons, Mark (Kim) Helms, Townsend, DE, Scott (Maria) Helms, Escondido, CA; daughter, Kelly (Leah) Culpepper, New Castle, DE; grandchildren, Katie, Becky, Grace, Gabby, Ethan; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Sophia, Cameron; siblings, Karen, Buddy, Sheila; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crossings at Christiana Clubhouse, 500 Abrams Court, Bear, DE. Burial will be private. No flowers please.
Friends may call on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:00 PM at Crossings at Christiana Clubhouse.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020