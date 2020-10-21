1/
James R. Sheets Jr.
James R. Sheets, Jr.

Townsend - James R. Sheets, Jr., Townsend, DE, passed away October 18, 2020.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on all things mechanical.

He is survived by mother and step-father, Diane and George Martino, Townsend, DE, sister Michelle Sheets, Millsboro, DE, step-sisters, Trisha Cosner, NC, Kim Pepper and Danielle Martino, both of Odessa, DE, and beloved cousin, Lisa Lougheed, Earleville, MD.

He is predeceased by father James R. Sheets, Sr., Nottingham, PA, and his beloved pit bull, Chaos.

At Jimmy's request there will be no services.

Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
