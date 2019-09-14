|
James R. "Dick" Stephens, Jr.
Hockessin - Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019
Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley Sterner Stephens; his children, Kathy DiSabatino, James "Rick" Stephens (Valerie), Robert "Ted" Stephens (Sherry Jo), John "Dan" Stephens (Sherry Lynn); his 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Gesler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary the Assumption R.C. Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, on Friday, Sept 20 at 11:00am. Friends may call at the church from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will be private.
For full obituary please see delawarefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made in Dick's name to St. Mary the Assumption Church or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019