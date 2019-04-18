James R. Walls, Jr.



Glen Mills, PA - James R. Walls, Jr., age 83, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born in Wilmington, Jim was the son of the late Mary (Richards) and James R. Walls, Sr. and was a graduate of Wilmington High School. Throughout his entire career, he worked for the DuPont Company, retiring as a senior power house engineer. He was instrumental in the St. John the Beloved carnival sponsored by the Athletic Association and the Knights of Columbus and coached basketball and softball. His other hobbies included shuffleboard, bowling, playing cards and sports. But his biggest passion was spending time with his family.



Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Marie Agnes (Donahue) Walls; his children, Robert, James (Gail), Diane Bacigalupi, Denise Budischak (Joseph), Ray (Marcie), Walt (Jenny), Mike (Tracey), Kathy Kempski (Tony) and Mary Beth Schaefer (Bill), all of Wilmington; 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Monday, April 22nd from 6 to 8 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John the Beloved Athletic Association at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MealeyFuneralHomes.com. Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019