James R. Warrington Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Warrington, Sr.

Bear - James R. Warrington, Sr., 91, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

James is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene; children, Linda (Kenneth) Keen and James R. (Gloria) Warrington, Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ruello and Brian (Noelle) Keen; great grandchildren, Garret, Zachary and Jason; sister, Ruth Taylor as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Red Lion United Methodist Church, 1545 Church Rd in Bear, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved