James R. Warrington, Sr.
Bear - James R. Warrington, Sr., 91, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
James is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene; children, Linda (Kenneth) Keen and James R. (Gloria) Warrington, Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ruello and Brian (Noelle) Keen; great grandchildren, Garret, Zachary and Jason; sister, Ruth Taylor as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Red Lion United Methodist Church, 1545 Church Rd in Bear, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Bear - James R. Warrington, Sr., 91, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
James is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene; children, Linda (Kenneth) Keen and James R. (Gloria) Warrington, Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ruello and Brian (Noelle) Keen; great grandchildren, Garret, Zachary and Jason; sister, Ruth Taylor as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Red Lion United Methodist Church, 1545 Church Rd in Bear, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.