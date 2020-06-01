James Ritner Hall
Millsboro - James "Jimmy" Ritner Hall, age 74 of Millsboro, DE and previously of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born on January 11, 1946 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Claude R. and Emma E. (Webb) Hall.
Jimmy attended Krebs Elementary School and graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School, Class of 1964. Jimmy was employed by Sears Roebuck Co. as a Service Technician, retiring after 38 years of service. During his Sears years he cultivated several long lasting friendships. Everyone knew Jimmy Hall.
Jimmy was a talented musician playing the keyboard and singing occasional vocals in several bands for over 50 years. In 1967 he recorded a record with his band The U.S. Stamps, and he composed two songs, which was always a proud memory and accomplishment for him.
Dear to Jimmy's heart was his brotherhood within the Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of Ionic Lodge #31 A.F. & A.M. of New Castle, Delaware for 54 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Wilmington Delaware Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. Jimmy was the organist for numerous lodge ceremonies and functions over the years, and he enjoyed being able to add and share the element of music with everyone.
Jimmy enjoyed his home on the water, which he built with his father. He also had a love for boating and fishing. Jimmy enjoyed entertaining family and guests with trips on the Rehoboth Bay. He truly loved life and spending time with his family and friends.
He will forever be remembered and missed for his kindheartedness, boisterous personality, and jovial spirit.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Linda D. Good. He is survived and cherished by his devoted wife, Eleanor "Marie" (Dawson) Hall; his loving daughter, Leslie M. Craig and her husband James W. Craig III; his grandson, James W. Craig IV; and his several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM, at the American Legion Post #28 outdoor pavilion, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Arrangements were handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jimmy's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.