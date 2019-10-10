|
|
James Robert Kelly
Wilmington - James Robert Kelly passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Born in Syracuse, NY he was the son of the late Dorothy (Germaine) and James Douglas Kelly. James attended Christ Our King Elementary School, Salesianum High School, and West Chester University. He went on to serve as a Wilmington police officer and retired from the department in 1983. James was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Sara Mulshenock Kelly and his son, Martin J. Kelly.
James is survived by his daughter, Diane O'Connor and her husband, James; his sons, Christopher Kelly and his wife, Tina, and Matthew Kelly and his wife, Elizabeth; his grandchildren, James, Sean, Ryan, Patrick, Liam, and Daniel O'Connor, and Duncan, Brian, Shannon, Julia, Griffin, and Erin Kelly; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Kemp Wright.
Mass of Christian Burial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808 at 11 AM. Friends may call at the church after 10 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center Newark, DE 19711. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019