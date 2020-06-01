James Ronald Lindley



James Ronald Lindley, beloved husband, father, sibling, and grandfather, passed away on May 26, 2020.



Jim was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and a faithful Jeopardy watcher. He sang a booming bass, spoke multiple languages, and was known to complete several crossword puzzles a day. Jim enjoyed a good debate, a dry sense of humor, bad puns, and the occasional stout beer. He had a soft spot for wounded birds and small fluffy dogs. Jim was an advocate for the marginalized. He was passionate about equality, civil rights, and civic responsibility; and sought to instill that passion in his daughters and granddaughters.



Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Amy Lindley and Elise Martin (Bill); two granddaughters (Kelsey and Taylor); his sister, two brothers, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was loved and will be greatly missed.



Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time. A private family burial will take place at a later date.









