|
|
James "Salt" Ryan Sr.
Smyrna - James Walter Ryan, Sr. "Salt" age 73, from Smyrna, Delaware passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 11, 1946 in Holloway Terrace, Delaware, son of the late Tobe and Mary Ryan. Jim was a junior member of the Holloway Terrace Fire House and attended De La Warr High School. For 55 years, Jim was a member and worked for the International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators Allied Workers, Local 42.
After retirement he enjoyed fishing, crabbing and enjoyed his summers at South Shore Indian River and most recently at Rockhall. One of his favorite past times was playing cards with his buddies at the barn, and drives to Leipsic and Woodland Beach.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Tobe and Mary Ryan, and his brother Ray "Reds" Ryan.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Norvell) Ryan; his children, Mary O'Connell (Brian), Jimmy Ryan Jr (Sandra), Ginger Barkley (John); grandchildren Jim Ryan III, Joey O'Connell (Dawn), Matt "Chuck" Ryan, Emily O'Connell, John Barkley Jr and Lauren Barkley; great-grandchildren Rohan & Gavin O'Connell; his siblings Toby Ryan Jr, Marianne Taylor, Shelia McCall, Bobby Ryan; and his best friend Johnny Carter.
Visitation will be held at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE on Friday, January 10th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a memorial service to follow. The family request casual attire. Burial at sea will occur at a later date.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 7, 2020