James Schorah
James Schorah

Rising Sun - James Ellis Schorah, age 80, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph H. Schorah and Emma R. (Fitzsimmons) Schorah.

A celebration of James life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at R.T. Foard and Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. To read the full obituary and send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
