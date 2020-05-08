James Stamatoff
Tallahassee, FL - James Bedford Stamatoff (Jim), 73, died at home in Tallahassee, FL on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and their three children.
Jim was a physicist who began his career at Bell Labs in Murray Hill, NJ. He had a long-accomplished career with Bell Labs, Celanese, Hoechst Celanese, and Corning Incorporated. He obtained over 30 patents and had numerous publications.
Jim earned a Bachelor's degree in Physics with high distinction in the honors program at University of Kentucky and a Master's degree and PhD in Physics from University of Michigan. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving his country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army.
He was born in Passaic, NJ on January 31, 1946 to Gelu Stoeff Stamatoff and Sarah Ames Stamatoff. Jim began dating his wife, Linda, at age 14 in their hometown of Newark, DE, whom he married at age 20. He was married for 53 years to his lifelong love.
Jim was an active member of the Killearn United Methodist Church and throughout his life he volunteered and served many parishioner roles within the United Methodist Church, as he was devoted to his faith and to helping others.
Jim was a dedicated family man and an avid traveler who explored all fifty United States and multiple countries throughout the world. He and his wife camped at over 50 National and State Parks and he enjoyed many adventures with his family including visits to his father's homeland Bulgaria, backpacking through Alaska and dogsledding in Greenland. He was an amazing, compassionate and supportive husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda S. Stamatoff; daughters, Nancy S. Brookes-Davenport of Stillwater, OK and Janice S. Burian of San Diego, CA; son, Matthew James Stamatoff of Charlotte, NC; grandsons, Justin Brookes, Zachary Burian, and Thomas Burian; sister, Diana Cohen of Lewes, DE and his twin sister, Janice Jochen of Newark, DE. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest sister, Evelyn Stamatoff.
A service was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Killearn United Methodist Church, Tallahassee, FL. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the July memorial service for Jim has been cancelled. His private family committal service will be held in Newark, DE at Head of Christiana Cemetery at a later time. The service will be provided by R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LBDA.org whose medical research efforts further the understanding, care and potential cure of Lewy Body Dementia. To view Jim's complete tribute, please visit, www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.