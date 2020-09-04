James Stephen Traudt
Hockessin, DE - James Stephen Traudt, 76, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of Gulf Shores, AL passed away on September 2, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.
"Steve", as he was known by all, was born in September of 1943 in Montgomery, AL. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1961 and from the University of Alabama in 1966 with a BS in Civil Engineering. Steve began his 33 year career at Texaco in Port Arthur, TX in 1966, where he met "Saint" Anna Mazzola. Steve and "Miss Anna" were married in Orange, TX in 1973. Steve's career took his family to Anacortes, WA; El Paso, TX; Spring, TX; Pembroke, Wales; and finally Hockessin, DE. He retired after 33 years and his retirement days were filled with woodworking, collecting, and crossword puzzles, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his seven amazing grandsons (and two bonus grandsons), especially in Gulf Shores, AL. He truly enjoyed spending his weekends cheering on his grandsons at football, basketball, wrestling, and lacrosse games.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" Henry Traudt and Mary- Emma Ryan Traudt and his father-in-law and mother-in law Michael A. Mazzola Sr. and Josephine Colletti Mazzola.
In addition to his wife, Anna, Steve is survived by his son John M. Traudt and wife Sammye of Middletown, his daughter Tiffany A. Aldas and husband German Aldas Jr. of Hockessin, and his daughter Stephanie R. Conway and husband Rich Conway of Newark. Steve also considered J. Carlos Aldas and Maya Aldas, of Wilmington, as his children. Steve is survived by seven amazing grandsons who loved their Paw Paw very much. Trey Aldas, Michael James Aldas, Charlie Conway, Victor Traudt, Ethan Ryan Aldas, Roman Traudt, and Ryan Stephen Conway, as well as his two bonus grandsons L.J. Aldas and Cade Aldas. Thank you Paw Paw for all you did for us. Steve is also survived by his sister Sandra Stanley of Richland, WA, brother Jon Traudt of Foley, AL, brother-in law Michael A. Mazzola Jr. and sister-in law Kitty Mazzola of Orange, TX, his nieces Amy Knobbe, godchild April Bradshaw, and Melissa Carson, his nephews Michael F. A. Mazzola and Ryan Traudt and his godson Jared Strahorn.
Services will be private in Gulf Shores, AL and Orange, TX, later this year.
In lieu of flowers, please send all memorial contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
