Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
New Castle - James Steven Williams, age 63, of New Castle, DE passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on July 24, 1955, he was a son of the late Beatrice (Williams) Fountain. James served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he proudly worked for Gracelawn Memorial Park in the maintenance department for over 20 years.

In addition to his mother, James was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Dickerson. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vivian E. Williams; children, James S. Williams II (Khalilah), Michael C. Williams (Veronica) and Ryan M. Williams (Kristel), all of New Castle; siblings, Debbie Matthews, Andrea Dickerson, Bryan Dickerson, Darryl Dickerson and Charles Dickerson, Jr.; grandchildren, Javon, Nia, Maia, Gavin, Isabelle, Naomi, Corey and Zoe; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of special friends. May he rest in peace and live forever in our hearts.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
