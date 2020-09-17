1/1
James T. Garrity
1926 - 2020
James T. Garrity

Wilmington - James T. Garrity, lovingly known as "Skip", 93, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.

Jim was a longtime member of Solomon Masonic Lodge #36, a member of the Scottish Rite and was presented with the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of outstanding service. Jim was also a member of the Delaware Nur Shrine, was a Flag Bearer for the Fife and Drum unit, and was also a member of the Jesters Group at the Shrine.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Jim was employed as the press foreman with the News Journal Company for 40 years. He loved life and always commented on the wonderful life he had. Jim was an avid lover of nature and animals, Frank Sinatra and his volunteer work. Jim was loved by everyone who met him. He was a kind, considerate, fun gentle man and gentleman who always thought of others before himself. He loved a good joke and a good drink.

Jim is survived by his brother, Michael (Marie); and his beloved companion, Karen. The world and his survivors have lost a true gem.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services and interment will be held privately. The family appreciates your love and prayers during this difficult time. A memorial service to honor Jim will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Delaware Nur Shrine, 198 S. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720 (www.nurshrine.org).

www.dohertyfh.com








Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
