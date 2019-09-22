|
|
James T. Miller
Wilmington - James (Jim) T. Miller, age 85, of Wilmington, Delaware went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 12pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 1217 Wilson Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. There will be a time to greet the family from 10am to 12pm prior to the service at the Church. A later interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Bethel Baptist Church - Missions (1217 Wilson Road, Wilmington, DE 19803).
For the complete obituary, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019