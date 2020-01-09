Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
James T. Tate

James T. Tate Obituary
James T. Tate

Wilmington, DE - James Truman Tate, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Valley View, TX, died on January 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.

James worked at Atlantic Aviation as a sheet metal mechanic and Acme, and was active in Delaware Veterans Post 1, and the NRA Club. He enjoyed watching football, baseball, basketball, softball, and going to his grandchildren's games.

James was predeceased by his grandson Luke Matthew Tate. He is survived by his sons James Tate, Jr. (Stacey Whelan Tate) of Wilmington, Bill Tate (Crystal ? Tate) of New Castle and Anne Marie Lyons of Harrington, DE; 10 grandchildren James Tate III, Michael Tate, Hunter Tate, Jordin Tate, Brittany Tate, Darrin Carroll, John Carroll, and Skylar Carroll; 2 great grandchildren Nathan Tate and Alanis Jackson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 1-2pm followed by a service at 2pm. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Interment will take place privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Bear, DE. To send messages of condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
