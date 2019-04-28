|
|
James Tomer Paul, Jr.
Milton - James Tomer Paul Jr., age 91 of Milton, DE, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mr. Paul.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019