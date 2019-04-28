Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
20276 Bay Vista Road
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
20276 Bay Vista Road
Rehoboth Beach, DE
James Tomer Paul Jr. Obituary
James Tomer Paul, Jr.

Milton - James Tomer Paul Jr., age 91 of Milton, DE, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mr. Paul.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
