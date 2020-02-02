|
James Vincent (Jim) Scurria
Wilmington - James Vincent (Jim) Scurria, age 66, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31. Jim was born September 20, 1953 in Pittsburgh to Vincent James and Trudy Scurria, the oldest of five boys. A first generation American on his mother's side, Jim valued hard work and had high expectations for himself and his family. Jim excelled in cross country and track at York Catholic High School, breaking a school record three times and leading the team to an unbeaten season his junior year. He received an engineering scholarship to attend the University of Delaware, where he switched his focus to economics and became a Delawarean for the rest of his life. He thoroughly enjoyed working with clients and coworkers during a long career in finance and compliance at Wilmington Trust and then at JP Morgan Chase.
He met Susan, his loving wife of 34 years, at Dewey Beach, and they found their greatest pride and joy in their son, Andrew. An avid automobile enthusiast, Jim relished sharing his passion with Andrew at many car shows over the years. He was active in Andrew's scouting endeavors and the two visited countless campgrounds and historic sites together. Jim never missed one of Andrew's baseball games and could often be found in the dugout, keeping score with pencil and pad, and cheering on his beloved son.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan, son Andrew, brothers Michael (Paula), Daniel, David (Lisa), and Mark (Amy) and nine nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington 19803. Visitors are also welcome to pay respects from 9:30 to 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Jim's memory to the Salvation Army, 400 North Orange St., Wilmington. To send messages of condolence to Jim's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020