James W. CooperWilmington - Age 74, was born on Oct. 28, 1945 to the late Denver David Cooper and Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell Cooper in Beckley, WV. He transitioned from this life on Tue., July 28, 2020. Father of Bryan D. Lane and Djuna C. Brown (Joey).His Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 am on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm., Delaware 19802; viewing from 9-10:45. Burial in Gracelawn. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com