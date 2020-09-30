James W. Faassen
Newark - James W. Faassen, age 106, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Jim had been a resident of Delaware since 1973, when he transferred here from Niagara Falls. He was born in Pella, Iowa, a town founded by a company of Dutch immigrants including two of his great grandparents. His values were formed in Clarinda, Iowa, where he grew up.
Jim graduated from Iowa State in 1936 with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering, and membership in Tau Beta Pi, the national honorary engineering fraternity. Upon graduation he was employed by the DuPont Company, where he continued to serve in a variety of assignments until his retirement in 1980. Initially employed as a junior chemist in Niagara Falls, Jim moved through other technical assignments before assuming management duties. He was design manager for the electrochemicals department, and then plant engineer at Niagara Falls. Jim transferred to Memphis as technical manager, and later served in that capacity at Niagara Falls. In 1970 he became manufacturing manager for the electronic materials division, a position which he retained on moving to Delaware in 1973.
Subsequent to retirement from DuPont, Jim was a consultant for Chemical Data Systems in Oxford, PA, for several years, and later consulted for DuPont.
Jim was a past member of the Niagara Falls Junior Chamber of Commerce, a past member of the Kiwanis Club of Niagara Falls, a past chairman of the Western New York Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and past president of Junior Achievement of Niagara Falls. He was chief lay officer of Bethany Lutheran Church in Memphis, president of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lewiston, NY, and an elder at Limestone Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.
One of Jim's many hobbies in later years was flying. He became a certified private glider pilot at age 70, and later served terms as president and as secretary/treasurer of the Silent Knights Soaring Society, a local club dedicated to building and flying radio controlled model planes.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Georgia C. (Swift); his son, W. Joseph and wife, Susan of Chadds Ford, PA; his daughters, Linda Dalton and partner, Jimmy of Memphis, TN, Holly Colubriale of Havertown, PA, and Sally Healy of Florida; his five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Faassen and one grandchild.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Limestone Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund, 3201 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
