James W. Sculley
New Castle - James W. Sculley, age 79, of New Castle, DE went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born on January 5, 1941 in Wilmington, DE son of the late James R. Sculley and Virginia Sculley. Jimmy graduated from Wilmington High School in Wilmington, DE. He worked as a mail carrier for DuPont for 22 years. After retiring, he worked for The Ministry of Caring as a driver of the medical van to assist the homeless and uninsured.
Jimmy was a faithful member of Heritage Presbyterian Church in New Castle, DE. Anyone who knew Jimmy knew of his love for trains and sweets especially Hershey Bars. He enjoyed going to Strasburg Rail Road and Lancaster, PA. Jimmy will be remembered for his caring and loving personality and his devotion to his family. He was truly a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (West) Sculley; two daughters, Arlese Mast and her husband, Greg, Kimberly Witwer and her husband, Eric; three grandsons, Lucas Kemp, Layton Mast and Owen Mast.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. George's Cemetery, Powell Farm Rd., Clarksville, DE. A celebration of his life will be held at 9 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 140 Airport Rd., New Castle, DE 19720
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jimmy's name to Heritage Presbyterian Church at the above address.
