James William Seydell
Wilmington, DE - James William Seydell, age 75, of Wilmington, DE passed away May 14, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1943 in Wilmington, DE to the late Walter and Pearl Seydell.
James was a computer technician with the Delaware State Police, where he dedicated 42 years of his professional career. He was a member of Ogletown Baptist Church and a former member of Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company. James loved making jewelry boxes as a hobby, which he enjoyed gifting to family and friends.
James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie Seydell of Wilmington, DE; 1 nephew; 3 nieces; 3 great nephews; 5 great nieces; and 3 very close cousins. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Paula Newcomb; brother-in-law, Gary L. Smith; and aunt, Lynne Seydell.
A celebration of James William Seydell's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ogletown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Road, Newark, DE 19713. Family and friends are called to visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711. Contributions may be made to the "Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware," and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019