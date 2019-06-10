|
|
James William Wood
Newark, DE - James William Wood, 65, of Newark, DE passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE on January 9, 1954, he was the son of the late James F. Wood, Jr. and Mildred "Middy" Dunsmore Wood.
Mr. Wood was the owner of Service Trucking Inc., formerly Wood Milk Service. He was a member of Antique Truck Club of America and American Truck Historical Society. He enjoyed his yellow Labrador Retrievers.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Donna Jean Calhoun Wood; sister, Joan W. Cole (Allen), Newark, DE; daughter-in-law, Marva Hammond, Newark, DE; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his children, Kimberly A. Bryant and James W. Wood II.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD with visitation at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal on June 10, 2019