Jamie M. StewartNew Castle - Jamie passed away on August 29th after a long battle with cancer.Jamie was predeceased by her parents, Harriett and John Malloy, and her brother, Jay Malloy. She is survived by her two sisters, Joan Tansley and Michelle McKinney, her son, Robert Stewart and her grandson, Cooper.Services will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Castle Presbyterian Church in the name of Jamie Stewart.To send condolences please visit to