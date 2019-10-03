Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi

Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi Obituary
Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi

Middletown, DE - Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi, age 67, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Jan's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, visit: spicermul likin.com.

Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
