Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi
Middletown, DE - Jan C. (Pfautz) Parisi, age 67, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Jan's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, visit: spicermul likin.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019