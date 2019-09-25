|
|
Jane Ann Bell
Middletown - Jane Ann Thomson Bell, age 79, formerly of Mystic, CT passed away in Middletown, DE on September 21, 2019 with her family around her.
A visitation will be held Friday evening, Sept. 27 from 6 - 8 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28th at 1 pm at St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery, Route 310 & Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to cancer and heart research organizations. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019