Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Jane Bell
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery,
Route 310 & Mitton Road
Chesapeake City, MD
Jane Ann Bell


1940 - 2019
Jane Ann Bell Obituary
Jane Ann Bell

Middletown - Jane Ann Thomson Bell, age 79, formerly of Mystic, CT passed away in Middletown, DE on September 21, 2019 with her family around her.

A visitation will be held Friday evening, Sept. 27 from 6 - 8 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28th at 1 pm at St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery, Route 310 & Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to cancer and heart research organizations. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
