Jane Disbrow
Bear - Jane Disbrow, age 88, of Bear, DE, formerly of North Wilmington, passed away at Seasons Hospice on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret Ibberson. Jane worked as a nurse at the former Wilmington Medical Center, retiring in 1992 after 22 years of service.
Devoted to her faith, she was a member of Holy Family R.C. Church. Jane loved the pool and was a long time member of Del Vets and Shellcrest Pool Associations. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and gardening. Jane's pride and joy was loving, caring and spending time with her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay W. Disbrow; daughter, Linda McKinley; and brother, John Ibberson. Jane is survived by her children, Margaret Winslow (Jay), Kathleen Ostapchenko (Kris) and Glenn Disbrow (Lara); grandchildren, Kristen and Erin McKinley, Callie Durivage (Lee) and Colin Winslow, Daryl and Sabriena Ostapchenko and Tyler and Olivia Disbrow; and 1 great grandson.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on June 21, 2019