Jane E. Marshall
Wilmington - Jane E. Marshall, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Horace and Pearl Brandenberger. Jane graduated from Conrad HS 1963. She was a Paraprofessional for the Red Clay School District and she also worked for SMS Medical Billing Assoc. Jane enjoyed cards, board games and going out to eat with her longtime friends. Giving her the most joy was spending time with her family, especially time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her 2 children, Thomas Marshall and Michele Collings; 4 grandchildren, Jared, Troy, Jordan and Sean and her extended family, especially Jeff and Caroline Kregers.
The family would like to thank Drs. Kathleen Willey and Irene Swift, their staff and the staff of Christiana Care 3D for their compassion and tremendous care.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, starting at 11 am, with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Center for Heart and Vascular Health, 13 Reads Way, Suite 201, New Castle, DE 19720.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019