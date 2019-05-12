Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane E. Marshall Obituary
Jane E. Marshall

Wilmington - Jane E. Marshall, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Horace and Pearl Brandenberger. Jane graduated from Conrad HS 1963. She was a Paraprofessional for the Red Clay School District and she also worked for SMS Medical Billing Assoc. Jane enjoyed cards, board games and going out to eat with her longtime friends. Giving her the most joy was spending time with her family, especially time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her 2 children, Thomas Marshall and Michele Collings; 4 grandchildren, Jared, Troy, Jordan and Sean and her extended family, especially Jeff and Caroline Kregers.

The family would like to thank Drs. Kathleen Willey and Irene Swift, their staff and the staff of Christiana Care 3D for their compassion and tremendous care.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, starting at 11 am, with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Center for Heart and Vascular Health, 13 Reads Way, Suite 201, New Castle, DE 19720.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now