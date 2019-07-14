|
Jane Elizabeth Taylor
Charlottesville, formerly of Wilmington - Jane Elizabeth Taylor, 93, died in Charlottesville, VA, Monday, July 1, 2019. Born October 27, 1925, in St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Esther Marichia Dolan and Reese Aloysius Taylor, she was predeceased by her older brother, Reece Aloysius Taylor, Jr. in 2015, and her older sister, Mary S. (May) Taylor in 1924. Jane is survived by two nieces and two nephews, Christine E. Taylor and Reece A. Taylor, III of Waynesboro, VA, Kathleen T. Sooy (William H.) of Richmond, VA, and Douglas W. Taylor (Inga C. Wright) of Waynesboro, VA, four grandnephews, Jacob, Eamon, Alex and Bennett, three grandnieces, Julia, Nell, and Jane, two great-nephews, Wiley and Henry, and four great-nieces, Harper, Larkin, Teddy, and Briar. Her grandfather, John F. Dolan, was a former chief of police in Wilmington.
Jane graduated from Pierre S. duPont in 1943. She began working at DuPont headquarters in downtown Wilmington, DE that summer, and worked primarily in the Accounting and Personnel Services Sections in the stenographer pool, and then as a secretary to Mr. Putnam in a Product Group. During the remainder of WWII Jane worked in the Quartermaster's office at the New Castle Air Base, enjoying that environment very much. She went back to DuPont after the war ended, and remained there until her retirement in 1990. She remained friends with a group of her co-workers, enjoying dinner and theatre outings, then lunches monthly until she was 90.
Jane's great passion was her love of dogs, starting with an Irish setter her older brother brought home to her. She showed miniature and standard poodles in the U.S. and Canada, still running in the ring, driving herself to shows in Maryland in 2013 at 88. She was an avid golfer at the DuPont Country Club and downhill skier at Gray Rocks near Montreal, played tennis, and loved to read. She was a member of several Catholic Churches in Wilmington, the last at St. Joseph on the Brandywine. She lived in the same home for ninety years, and her neighbors were very kind and helpful. She traveled to Ireland, and wished she could have lived there.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Joseph Rebman, V.G., Pastor, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. A private burial service at Cathedral Cemetery will follow. There will be no visitation prior to the mass. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019