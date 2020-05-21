Jane Fairbanks Moore Utley



Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 23, 1924, Jane was the middle child of Ernest and Dorothea Fairbanks. Jane died peacefully of natural causes on May 20, 2020.



Those who had the pleasure of knowing her knew Jane to be a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and a good and caring friend.



Jane met her husband, Cabell W. Moore, at a fraternity party at Johns Hopkins University and married immediately after he graduated in 1942, a month before Cab left to train as a pilot in the Army Air Corps, bound for the Pacific Theater in WWII. At various times, Jane would manage to get a spot on troop trains and planes to rendezvous with Cab at training sites in Guatemala and Mexico. At the end of WWII, Cabell retired as a Captain in the Army Air Corps and they settled down to family life near Baltimore.



In 1951 Cab became a design engineer for DuPont, so they moved to Wilmington and lived in Deerhurst where Jane was a full time homemaker, raising their two children. She became very involved in volunteer work, joining the Junior Board of Memorial Hospital in 1958, where she worked in the Gift Shops at Memorial, Christiana Care and Wilmington Hospitals. Loving music, Jane also became involved in the Women's Committee of the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, becoming President the first year it became a subscription symphony under Van Lanning and before it became the Delaware Symphony. Always known to be a sharp dresser herself, Jane also enjoyed modeling fashions benefiting the Symphony.



In 1970 Jane and Cab bought a cottage in Town Point, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay, where they spent weekends and entertained family and friends. Summers at the cottage were very special, especially Labor Day weekend where she hosted a Hard Shelled Crab feast every year for her beloved extended family.



Jane loved to garden and was an avid bird watcher, especially enjoying hummingbirds. She belonged to Wilmington Country Club and DuPont Country Club where she played golf and tennis. Jane had a natural fun outlook on life which was infectious and made everyone enjoy being around her.



In the mid-1970s, Jane and Cab began spending six weeks a year in Siesta Key, Florida where she enjoyed going until 2019.



Jane and Cab moved to Westover Hills in 1974 where Cabell passed away in 1978.



In 1983, Jane married Charles O. Utley. Jane and Charlie loved to travel and play golf with many friends. Charlie passed away in 1991. After Charlie died, Jane traveled with friends, enjoying cruises to Europe, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.



After living in Westover Hills for 40 years, Jane moved to Stonegates in 2013.



In addition to her husbands, Jane was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law (Dorothy and Fred Borleis) and brother and sister-in-law (Jack and Bobbie Fairbanks); Jane is survived by son John Cabell Moore (Marilyn), daughter Patricia Moore Tobey (Richard); grandchildren: Robyn Fairbanks Herbert (Joe), Jamie Budd Crockett (Zack), Lora Moore Strott (Brian), James Cabell Moore (Abby); great-grandchildren: Indigo Quinn Crockett, Tyler Cabell Strott and Henry Christopher Strott. Jane also is survived by step-daughter Dorothy Byers (Kelly), step-grandchildren Shannon Byers, Erin Murray (Dave) and Deserai Crow (Jason), and 5 step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and generations of family with whom she was very close and who will miss her terribly.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Junior Board of Christiana Care.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store