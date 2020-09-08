Jane Forrest
Rehoboth Beach - Jane (Lachno) Forrest, 81 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 6, 2020. The daughter of Boris I. and Mary Moyer Lachno, she grew up in Tamaqua, PA before moving to Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from A.I. Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE in 1956. Jane was a 1960 graduate of the University of Delaware where she received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school in Greenville, DE and Tower Hill school prior to moving to Lansford, PA in 1972 and then became a stay at home Mom to her 2 children. She was a founding board member of Winnie the Pooh Preschool (now Shining Stars) at the First Presbyterian Church of Panther Valley (now Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church) and served as the Treasurer for many years. She served as the financial secretary and a Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Panther Valley for many years. She served as secretary at Dual Valley Recreation Association (Greenwood Lake) for more than 15 years where she enjoyed spending time with friends and family throughout her life. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Forrest of Rehoboth Beach, DE, her son, Kenneth of Summit Hill, PA, Daughter, Wendy Forrest Edgar (Kenneth) of Venetia, PA, her "German son," Dirk Kruger of Essen, Germany, and her 2 grand children: Samuel Edgar and Leah Edgar of Venetia, PA.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at the GAR Cemetery, E. White Street, Summit Hill with Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating.
Contributions, in Jane's memory, may be made to the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W Whit St., Summit Hill, PA or to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE. Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com
.