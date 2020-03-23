|
Jane Foster Farley
Wilmington - Jane Foster Farley passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Born September 23, 1934 in Logansport, Indiana, Jane was the daughter of Elmer and Rachel Foster.
Besides her full time job of raising her 5 boys, Jane was also an Administrative Assistant with the DuPont Co., for many years, retiring in 1992.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, dancing to all sorts of music, especially Tom Jones, watching Philly sports teams and caring for her Siamese cat, Jasper.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, the love of her life, Paul Robinson, her sister Josephine Foster and her son Robert Farley (Shirley). She is survived by her sons: James (Ann) of Chicago, Il., John of Myrtle Beach, SC., David (Laura) of Palmer, AK, and Daniel (Christy) of Wilmington, DE, her grandchildren Johnny, Candice, Tia, Kristen, Becky, Rachel, Dani, Vicky, the twins, Alyssa and Alana, her siblings Jim Foster, Bob Foster, Elmer Foster, Jr. and Frankie Foster, as well as her nieces and nephews.
In compliance with the current CDC, Federal and State directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services for Jane will be private. In lieu of flowers you can make-a-donation, in Janes memory, to the .
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020