Jane Gordy Lamb
Jane Gordy Lamb, formerly of Wilmington, passed away in Seaford on December 6, 2019. She was born in Laurel, daughter of the late G. Howard and Estella (McGee) Gordy. She retired in 1983 from Hercules, Inc. after 37 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 70 years and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019