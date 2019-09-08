|
Jane H. Frelick
Wilmington - Jane Frelick, age 99, wife of the late Robert Frelick, M.D., died on September 4, 2019 at the Lorelton in Wilmington. Jane Owen Hayden was the daughter of Oliver and Dorothy Hayden of Wilmington.
After graduating from Friends School in 1937, Jane earned a BA from Oberlin College, Ohio, and a masters-in-nursing from Yale University. She joined her husband and worked as a civilian nurse with the occupation forces in Germany in 1946-47. Subsequently, they established a medical practice from their home office on Murphy Road, serving the community for 30 years. They moved to her parents' home in Westover Hills in 1976.
Jane's home was a welcoming sanctuary to itinerant opera singers, exchange students, refugees, far-flung family and friends. She campaigned to educate children against smoking, to stop gun violence, to promote fluoridated water and safe and legal abortions. She tutored at the Baylor Women's Correction Facility and the Ferris School, served on the board of the Delaware Center for Justice, and was active in the PTA, the League of Women Voters, Opera Delaware, and PFLAG. She was a lifelong member of The Brandywiners and a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Mill Creek.
Jane is survived by five children: Sally O'Byrne (Terry O'Byrne) and Scott Frelick of Wilmington; Susan Goekler (Mac Goekler) of Rehoboth; Alcy Frelick (Bill Martin) of McLean, VA; and Bill Frelick (Helen Lann) of Columbia, MD. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Mill Creek, 579 Polly Drummond Hill Rd, Newark, DE 19711, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In memory of Jane, please donate blood to your local blood bank or hospital or make a memorial donation to Delaware Center for Justice, 100 W. 10th St. Wilmington, DE 19801.
For a full obituary and condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019