Jane L. Marks
Wilmington - Jane L. Marks, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 13, 2020. Services will be on February 29, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803). The family will receive friends starting at 08:30 am, the service will begin at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Silverbrook Cemetery. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 27, 2020