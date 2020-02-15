Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane L. Marks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane L. Marks Obituary
Jane L. Marks

Wilmington - Jane L. Marks, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 13, 2020. Services will be on February 29, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803). The family will receive friends starting at 08:30 am, the service will begin at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Silverbrook Cemetery. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -