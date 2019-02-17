|
Jane Louise Emery
Newark - Jane Louise Emery passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Jane worked for a number of years as a school bus driver and aide. She spent a lot of time hiking in the woods with her companion, Darby, and supported the DE State Parks and the Sierra Club. Jane had recently received her 25 year chip from AA.
Jane is survived by her brother, Robert; niece, Tess; uncle, Warren; and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Emma K. Emery.
The family would like to thank her faithful caregivers and many friends and supporters, especially from AA, for their loving care and concern. Service details are pending. To send an online condolence or to view service details when they become available, visit www.stranofeeley.com
