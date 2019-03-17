Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Carpenter State Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Louise Emery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Louise Emery Obituary
Jane Louise Emery

Newark - Jane Louise Emery passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. After graduating from Newark High School in 1973, Jane worked for a number of years as a school bus driver and aide. She spent a lot of time hiking in the woods with her companion, Darby, and supported the DE State Parks and the Sierra Club. Jane had recently received her 25-year chip from AA.

Jane is survived by her brother, Robert; niece, Tess; uncle, Warren; and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Emma K. Emery.

The family would like to thank her faithful caregivers and many friends and supporters, especially from AA, for their loving care and concern. A celebration of Jane's life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 AM at Carpenter State Park. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now