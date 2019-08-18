|
|
Jane M. Kucharski
Wilmington - Jane M. Kucharski, age 74, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
She was born in Lewistown, PA, daughter of the late John and Betty (Wertz) Slavish. In addition to raising her family, Jane worked for Wilmington Trust and Trust Star Services.
She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
Jane is survived by her sons, Jeff (Melissa) and Brian (Lisa); her grandchildren, Courtney MacDowell (Kevin), Kristen Weber (Michael), Jake, Rachel, and Avery; her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Liam MacDowell, and Olivia Weber; her siblings, John, Bill and Bob Slavish, and Mary Ann Beaman; as well as several members of her extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerard, Joe and Steven.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 10:00am - 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019