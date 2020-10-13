Jane M. Shinn
Wilmington - Jane M Shinn went to be with our Lord on October 11, 2020. She was born on April, 7, 1932 to the late George H Marshall and Margaret (Grant).
Jane was pre-diseased by her husband of 64 years, Joseph J. Shinn, Sr. along with her parent's, seven brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Caldwell (Paul) and Joseph Jr. (Ginger); grandchildren, Paul Caldwell IV (Maggie), Christine Shepherd (Chip), Amy Shinn, and Joseph Shinn III; great-grandchildren, Maddison, Zachary, Derek, Kaelynn, and Makiah; Sister, Ruth Puglisi and many nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing to be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood HWY, Wilmington, DE, from 6-8 PM. Service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407 Newark, DE 19713.
