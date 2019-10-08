|
|
Jane McDonald
Wilmington, DE - Jane McDonald died peacefully in Wilmington on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in New York City on November 30, 1931 to her newly emigrated parents, James and Esther (Barrett) Kiernan.
Jane was married to her childhood sweetheart, Terence McDonald, in 1958. Terence died in 2017. Jane lived for her family. She was a kind and loving mother and wife who leaves behind a legacy of faith, integrity and generosity. In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she is predeceased by two sisters, Nora and Mary and her brother, William.
Jane is survived by her children Mark (Karen) and his family: Andrew, Sean and Mary Kate, all of Wilmington and Siobhán (Paul) and her family: Jennifer Newman Goldsborough of Smyrna and Amanda Newman May, of Chapin, SC. Jane is also survived by five great-grandsons: Aiden, Jake, Bryson, Caleb and Asher and by her two sisters-in-law, Ann Notarfrancesco of Camp Hill, PA and Lynn McDonald of Harrisburg, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 905 New Rd., in Elsmere on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am. Guests will be received beginning at 10am. Interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers to honor Jane's generosity and charitable spirit, the family invites you to make a contribution in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 905 New Rd, Wilmington, DE 19805. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019