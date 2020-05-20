Jane P Fowler



Seaford - Jane P. Fowler, 92, died May 14, in Seaford, DE. Jane was born in Providence, KY to John Bassett Price and Effie Mitchell Price. Her family moved to Washington, DC in 1935 where they lived first on Capitol Hill, then in Glover Park. Jane graduated from Western High School, now the Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts, then attended the University of Kentucky. She returned to Washington where she married the boy next door, Tom Fowler. Jane and Tom moved to Delaware in 1951 where they raised their five children. After the youngest was in school, Jane worked for Newark, then Christina, School District. After retirement, Jane had a second career as a member of the Town Council of her beloved adopted home town, Bethany Beach, DE, which she proudly served for sixteen years. Jane loved the ocean and everything to do with it from the moment she first saw it as an 8-year old child and she swam in it into her 80s. She was a reader, a feminist, a chocoholic, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jane was predeceased by her husband Tom and their first child, Patricia Eaton, and is survived by their daughters Janet Hayden (Stephen Cumberland), Susan Fowler (Nelson Pressley), their sons John Fowler (Joan) and Tom Fowler, Jr. (Dana), grandchildren Brian, Maggie, Joanna, Evan, Ellen, Daniel, Lauren and Billy, and great-grandchildren Hunter and Cara. A private service and interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, DE will be held at a date to be determined.









