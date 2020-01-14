|
|
Jane Reynolds Hunt
Hockessin - Jane Reynolds Hunt of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully and joined the angels in heaven on January 13, 2020. She was 86.
Jane was the daughter of the late John B. and Mary W. Reynolds of Wilmington. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Colin P. Hunt, and her two sons Rick and his spouse Gemma of Wilmington and Jeff and his spouse Jill of Hockessin. She loved and will be missed by her (5) grandchildren Colin, Dylan, Madison, Jason, Bella and Rowan.
A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, Jane went on to achieve a nursing degree however, in 1957 she joined her family in building the WJBR radio station, which became the first in the nation to broadcast in FM Stereo. She loved working at WJBR and would tell stories about the excitement of the radio business, programming music and the many great people she worked with. She had many hobbies including bird watching, knitting and old movies, however the greatest measure of her love was felt in her endless devotion to the raising of her two sons.
A service will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020