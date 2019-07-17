|
|
Jane Rubright Brady
Claymont - Jane Rubright Brady, age 58, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on Saturday, July 13th after a brave, but brief battle with Lung Cancer. Jane was born May 16, 1961 in Oxnard, CA to the late Jim and Ann Rubright.
Jane spent a happy childhood in Southern California and later in Claymont, Delaware after the family relocated to the East Coast. She graduated from Claymont High School and enjoyed a successful career with Cigna International, Cpu2, and Cinram International. She was often the top sales manager for compact discs long before they became a household item. More recently she has been enjoying retirement and focusing on her grandchildren.
Jane was a talented homemaker, enjoyed decorating and crocheting, and spending time at the beach. More than anything, Jane loved spending time with her family and particularly loved the holidays, especially Christmas, with decorating, baking, and presents for all.
Jane was known for her generosity to others, and love for animals. She would rescue any animal that needed a home. From the time she was a young child, she would bring home strays ranging from injured lizards, toads caught in the rain, to cats and dogs. She had an incredible sense of care and would forego her own needs to address those of others. She was "mom away from mom" for many, offering a welcoming smile, a warm embrace, and a safe place to rest.
In addition to her parents, Jane is predeceased by her son Jimmy Brady. She is survived by her children Aaron and Ashleigh Plath, Zachary (Kim) and Dylan Brady; their father Jerry; siblings Carol Malone (the late Jack), Jim Rubright, Kate McGlinchey (Bill), and Jennifer Halligan; her grandchildren Abby, LillyAnn, Irelyn and Gaige Plath, and Madilyn and Scarlett Brady. She is also survived by her longtime partner and fiancé Glen Parham and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am. Family and friends are invited to visit at the same location from 9:00-9:45 am. Burial will be private. Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019