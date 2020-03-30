|
|
Jane Saville Smith
Wilmington - Jane Saville Smith, age 88 of Wilmington, Delaware died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Summit, Hockessin, Delaware. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Smith.
Mrs. Smith graduated from the Pierre S. DuPont High School in 1949 and then furthered her education at Allegheny College, Meadville, PA where she received a BA in Economics in 1953. Following her schooling, she worked in the pension office at the DuPont Company before raising her family and working as a homemaker.
Jane was a member of the Caesar Rodney Chapter of the DAR, a member of the AAUW, and a life member of the Clearfield County Pennsylvania Historical Society. She was also a fierce competitive table tennis player. She would compete in the Senior Olympics and had won numerous medals.
She is survived by her children Gerald "Jerry" Smith and his wife Cathy, York, PA and Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith and her spouse Brenda, Mt. Airy, MD. Jane is also survived by her grandchildren Kenneth Smith and wife Karen, Chicago, IL; Alan Smith, Arlington, TX; Gabe Casteel, Mt. Airy, MD and Mackenzie Mills, Mt. Airy, MD.
A Life Celebration will be held after the pandemic. Private interment will be held from Riverview cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
Memorial contributions made in her name may be made to the Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020