Services
Holy Rosary Church
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church
3200 Philadelphia Pk
Claymont, DE

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church
3200 Philadelphia Pk.
Claymont, DE

Jane T. Marrone

Jane T. Marrone Obituary
Jane T. Marrone

Claymont - Jane T. Marrone, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Andrew and Mary Fagan. Jane graduated from John W. Hallahan HS. She enjoyed Wildwood, NJ as a child and later as an adult in her own shore home. Jane was a devout catholic and was a member of Holy Rosary Church.

She is survived by her 2 children, Jane Doran (Frank) and George Marrone (Michael Nocera); 2 grandchildren, Frankie and Katie Doran and many nieces and a nephew. Jane was also preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Margaret Hee and Ruth Hogan.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 am, on Saturday, October 5, at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pk., Claymont, DE, 19703 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Holy Rosary Church.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
