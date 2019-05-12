|
|
Jane W. Austin
Newark - Our precious Jane W. Austin, age 95, passed peacefully into Heaven on May 4, 2019. She was a role model in myriad ways - a devoted wife to her husband Bob, a loving mother to her children, a special Grandma to her 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a loyal and caring friend to many.
Jane was born and raised in Forty-Fort, PA. She met Bob on a New Year's Eve blind date, and never had eyes for anyone else. She waited for him while he served in the Marines during WW II and they were married on October 21, 1945. She gave birth to three children over the next nine years. Jane and Bob moved from Newtown, PA, to Wilmington, DE, in 1955.
Jane began her second career (mothering being her first) after their youngest child attended junior high school. She was an exceptional secretary for departments at Dickinson High School, McKean High School, and the University of Delaware. She always enjoyed her work and all of her co-workers. She was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. Her favorite activity was visiting with family (anticipation would begin weeks in advance) and friends. She was a voracious reader and a champion card-sender, never forgetting to acknowledge a special event.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, a brother, and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 73+ years, Robert K.; children Susan Athow (Bob) of Vicksburg, MS; Judith of Wilmington, DE; and Robert J. (Laura) of Oakwood, GA; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous devoted friends.
A celebration of Jane's life will take place on July 5 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (visitation 9-11, service at 11:00).
Any act of kindness passed on in Jane's memory would be appreciated. If you would care to make a donation, please consider St. Mark's United Methodist Church (designated Music or Missions), 1700 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19804 or Nuangola Union Chapel, c/o Greg Koons, 906 Deer Rack Drive, Mountaintop, PA 18707.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019