Jane W. Verbanc
Wilmington - Jane Woodall Verbanc, age 69, of Wilmington, DE died Saturday, September 5th, 2020 peacefully in the home she cherished and surrounded by her loving family. Jane attended St. Mary Magdalen's Elementary School, graduated from Brandywine High School in 1969 and went on to earn a B.A. degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Delaware. She worked for many years in banking and in recent years enjoyed her work as a bookkeeper for Peco's Liquors and St. Helena's Church.
She enjoyed many years as part of a bowling league and spent countless Friday nights playing darts and spending time with friends. She loved knitting and enjoyed watching soap operas, especially General Hospital. She could often be found sitting in her backyard watching the birds and anguishing over the New York Times crossword puzzle. She spent every summer of her life in Sea Isle City, NJ enjoying jigsaw puzzles, reading, and watching the warm sunsets with a glass of wine and a bowl of ice cream.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Julian and Helen Woodall; her siblings, Mary Alyce, Julian "Jay", and Julie. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 47 years, John A. Verbanc; her two daughters, Jennifer L. Verbanc and Jessica V. Stevenson (Paul); her precious grandson, Jaxon and 3 nieces and countless friends.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington on Friday September 11th. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at Saint Helena's Roman Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held after the Mass in Galena, MD.
Memorial contributions in Jane's name can be made to NAMI Delaware, 2400 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805, www.namidelaware.org
