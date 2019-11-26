|
|
Janet C. Butler
Odessa - The light has gone out at the little shop on Main Street.
Jan Butler, proprietress of Butler and Cooke Antiques on Main Street in Odessa, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. Our family is devastated. The people who relied on 'The Lamp Lady' to restore their antique lighting fixtures have lost a valued resource.
Jan was born in Wilmington, DE in 1935, the daughter of Harold J. Butler and Helen Stiwalt Butler. She was a graduate of Christ Our King grade school and St. Elizabeth's High School in Wilmington (Class of '53). She was an avid collector of antique toys and dolls and was a member of the Delaware Doll & Toy Club.
Jan was pre-deceased by husband, Peter J. Cooke, her sister Joan Butler Dugan and her brother Joseph Butler.
Jan is survived by her sister, Nancy Butler, of Townsend, DE, her brother-in-law James F. Dugan of Walnut Creek, Calif., six nieces and many close cousins. She will be missed by her many friends in historic Odessa and at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Middletown, DE
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 11 a.m. at Old Bohemia Catholic Shrine (St. Francis Xavier Shrine (Old Bohemia) 1445 Bohemia Church Rd, Warwick, Md. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019